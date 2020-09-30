Nebraska City News-Press

Vicki J. Avery, age 82 of Nebraska City, passed away early Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the Ambassador in Nebraska City.

Vicki was born on May 28, 1938, in Lincoln; the daughter of Victor and Sylvia L. (Witherow) Jorgenson.

Her dad, Victor, passed away prior to her birth. Her mom later married Oscar Henderson. She attended school in Union, through her junior year and then she attended Nehawka High School, graduating with the Class of 1956.

On Feb. 22, 1958, Vicki was united in marriage to Robert Eugene Avery in Union, and to this union two children were born: Brenda and Gregory. She worked at American Meter for some 43 years, before retiring.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Brenda Vanderveen and husband Scott and Gregory Avery and wife Paula all of Nebraska City; four grandchildren: Robyn Vanderveen and special friend Phannel Petit of Lincoln; Kiel Vanderveen and wife Mimi of Nebraska City, Joseph Avery and wife Kimmy of Lincoln, and Tyler Avery and wife Ashley of Nebraska City; five great-grandchildren: Zoey Long, Jaxon Avery, Gavin Avery, Brynleigh Avery, Ryker Avery and another to be born in February; siblings: Elmer Henderson (Sandy) of Nebraska City, John Henderson (Kathy Knabe) of Nehawka, Joe Henderson of Anthon, Iowa, LeRoy Henderson (Debra) of Corning, Iowa, Evelyn McSharry of Elkhorn, Paulette Henderson of Plattsmouth, Teresa Henderson of Bellevue, and Sarah Jones of Plattsmouth; other family and friends.

Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Avery on May 29, 1999; her parents; brothers: George and Raymond Henderson and sisters: Mary Lee and Elma Bates.

There will be open visitation on Friday, Oct. 2 at Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at East Union Cemetery northeast of Union.

Memorials may be given to the Autism Society of Nebraska.

Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.