Dorothy “Dottie” Marie (Ptacek) Hula, age 90, of Plattsmouth, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Via Christe Assisted Living in Omaha.

She was born on August 13, 1930 to Frank Joseph Sr. and Agnes Mathilda (Gradoville) Ptacek in Sedalia, Mo.

A Visitation was to be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. Visitations were to resume at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth with a Rosary at 7 p.m.

A Funeral Mass was to be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 2, at Church of the Holy Spirit. Covid 19 guidelines were to be followed at the mortuary and church.

Her final resting place will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

The Family suggests Memorials to Church of the Holy Spirit.

