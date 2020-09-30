Nebraska City News-Press

Dan Moody, age 63, of Omaha died Sept. 27, 2020, in Omaha. Dan was born June 5, 1957, in Renton, Wash., the son of Ray and Ida (Graham) Moody. He married Angela Farris of Nebraska City in 1975 and to this union, two children were born, Clint and Tracy.

Dan formerly lived in Kent, Wash., and Hamburg, Iowa, before moving to Omaha several years ago. Dan earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, but eventually found his lifelong career in computer programming.

Dan is preceded in death by his father, Ray Moody. He is survived by wife Angela; son Clint; daughter Tracy; mother Ida Brown; brother Paul Moody (Kathy); stepmother Dolores Moody; sister-in-law Dottie Corley (Stan); brothers-in-law: Nile Farris (Mary) and Larry Farris (Treva); nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends.

Funeral Services were to be 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with burial in Wyuka Cemetery.

Social distancing was requested, and masks are not required, however they are encouraged.

Visitations were to be 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.

