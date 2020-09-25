Lois Blanche (Barta) Schultz, 91

Nebraska City News-Press

Lois Blanche (Barta) Schultz, age 91, of Nebraska City was born March 28, 1929, daughter of James and Florence (Gardner) Barta.

Lois passed away March 13, 2020, at the Ambassador in Nebraska City.

She graduated from Nebraska City High School in 1946, attended Nebraska Wesleyan College and was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. Lois married Bob Schultz in 1950 and divorced 28 years later.

She taught at county school south of Nebraska City for two years and then was employed by the Department of Social Services for 30 years. The last 10 years as the Director for Otoe & Nemaha Counties. After retiring in 1983, she was Director Otoe County Respite Program for 5 years.

Lois volunteered at

the First United Methodist Church (80+ year

member), serving on committees and the Food Pantry. She served on the WOTA board, Past Regent DAR Otoe County Chapter, helped with Bloodmobile and Meals on Wheels, and was a member the American Legion Club and Eagles Auxiliaries.

Lois loved to play bridge with her friends and was on many bridge clubs and played online.

She will be remembered for teaching her daughter and granddaughters the art of making caramels and fudge.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Lila (Barta) McKnight; and son, Bruce Schultz. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Schultz (Steve Bos) of Lincoln; granddaughter, Kayla Schultz Johanson (Nate Johanson); great-grandsons, Mason and Maddox of Eagle; granddaughter, Chelse (Schultz) Newcomb (Brett Newcomb), great-granddaughters Pailee and Crosby, Omaha; and Shelby Schultz, granddaughter Omaha. Dr. James McKnight (Sandy) of Plattsmouth, Dr. Thomas McKnight (Dr. Evelyn) of Fremont, Dr. Scott McKnight (Debbie), Liberty, Mo., nephews; Jodi (McKnight) Traut, Omaha, niece. Lois always introduced Terry Foster, Union, as her second daughter. Loved her grand-dog Heidi.

A Celebration of Life will be 2 – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Hidden Falls Cabins & RV Park, Park Shelter, 6124 Steinhart Park Road in Nebraska City.

This event is outside, gathering to celebrate memories, pictures and stories. Refreshments will be served, please practice appropriate social distancing, masks not mandatory, but encouraged.

In lieu of flowers donations to the family or Evelyn and Thomas McKnight Family Fund for Patient Safety sy the CDC Foundation, all in care of Marshall Funeral Chapel, 1109 1st Corso, Nebraska City, NE 68410.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com. Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.