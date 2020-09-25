Brian Mathew Hirz, 56

Nebraska City News-Press

Brian Mathew Hirz, age 56, of Omaha, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on May 18, 1964, to Dennis Phillip and Beverly Jean (Sprieck) Hirz in Denver, Colo.

A Private Family Memorial Service was to be held on Monday, Sept. 28, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth with Pastor Matthew Coplen officiating.

Military Rites were to be conducted by U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Guard.

Brian’s final resting place was to be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

Memorials to the Family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).

Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com