Rebecca Lynn (Wamre) Mlady, 66, Plattsmouth

Rebecca Lynn (Wamre) Mlady, age 66, of Plattsmouth, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue.

She was born on Oct. 20, 1953, to Theodore Vernon and Lorraine Jeanette (Berland) Wamre in Detroit Lakes, Minn.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at Roby Funeral Home. Her final resting place will be at Hawley Cemetery in Hawley, Minn. Memorials to the Family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).

