James “Jim” Russell Heier, 63, Plattsmouth

James “Jim” Russell Heier, age 63 of Plattsmouth, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his home. Jim was born on Dec. 15, 1956, to Charles Russell and Betty Jean (Weston) Heier in Lincoln.

A Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. with family greeting relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 18, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints in Plattsmouth

His final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

Memorials to the Family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).

