Charles “Charlie” Konkler, 83, Plattsmouth

Nebraska City News-Press

Charles “Charlie” Konkler, age 83 of Plattsmouth, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

He was born on March 31, 1937 to Charlie Fletcher and Gertrude (Fossum) Konkler in Milltown, Wisc.

A visitation was to be held from 1 to 9 p.m., with family greeting relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.

A Public Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Military Rites will be conducted by U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Guard.

His final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

Memorials to the Family of Charles Konkler for the purchase of Rescue Squad Equipment or to St.

Paul’s United Church of Christ.

Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com