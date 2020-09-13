Patrick Leroy Haverty, 87, Council Bluffs

Nebraska City News-Press

Patrick Leroy Haverty was born on Feb. 2, 1962, in Merced, Calif., to Leroy “Dale” and Anna Pearl (Barbour) Haverty.

The family moved to Nebraska City in 1968, where he lived most of his life.

Pat married Deanna Stukenholtz on Dec. 18, 1981.

Pat was a beloved husband, brother, son, father, and grandfather.

Pat worked as a Buffalo County Sheriff Deputy, ran multiple service stations, and worked in economics in Nebraska City and Lincoln.

He was successful at each of these endeavors. He enjoyed outings with friends and family, golf, and of course all of the Nebraska Cornhusker teams.

Pat died in Lincoln Sept. 10, 2020, after complications following open heart surgery at the age of 58.

Survivors include his wife, Deanna; children, Brent, Lindsey (Matt) and Craig (Emily); grandchildren, Lucas, Natalie, Blake, Dominic, Claire, and Mya; parents, Dale and Anna; sisters, Linda Rugg (Ulf Olsson) and Lora(John) Tomlinson; and brother Marty Haverty.

Visitation with family was set for 5-7 p.m. Monday, and a Celebration of Life and lunch was planned for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, both at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler Mortuary, 7805 Center St. in Omaha.

Attendees can share memories and stories if desired, or written stories can be shared if submitted. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.