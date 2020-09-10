Timothy D. Crook, 72, Nebraska City

Nebraska City News-Press

Timothy D. Crook V, age 72, of Nebraska City died Sept. 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Tim was born Nov. 21, 1947, in Nebraska City, the son of Timothy D. Jr. and Anna Marie (Baltensperger) Crook.

He married Carol Swanson Aug. 14, 1976, in Nebraska City.

Tim lived and farmed in the Nebraska City area his entire life and he served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, NCHS Alumni Foundation Board of Directors, American Legion Post No. 8, Charter Member Nebraska City Apple Corps and was a former member of the Nebraska City Community Foundation Board of Directors.

Tim loved hosting ice cream socials and singing barbershop songs. He was Barbershopper of the Year twice.

Survivors include his wife, Carol of Nebraska City; children, Douglas (Olivia) Crook of St. Charles, Mo., Laura (Jeff) Liesemeyer of Nebraska City, James Crook of Nebraska City; grandchildren, Sarah Liesemeyer, Kylee Liesemeyer, Alex Crook and Cole Crook; great grandchildren, Audi Witter and Braxton Witter; brother, John (Sara) Crook of Nebraska City; mother in law, Harriet Swanson of Portage, Mich.; sister in law, Mary (Bill Eichelberg) Swanson of Portage, Mich.; brother in law, Jim (Julie) Swanson of Grand Rapids, Mich.; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lloyd Crook and father in law, Nick Swanson.

Private family memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Nebraska City. The service will be live streamed on the First United Methodist Church Facebook Page.

Visitations will be 1 to 8 p.m. Friday at Marshall Funeral Chapel with the family greeting friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Social distancing is requested.

Memorials are suggested to N.C. Apple Corps Tim Crook Music Scholarship Fund, First United Methodist Church or Nebraska City Food Pantry.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.

In keeping with Tim's wishes, he gifted his body to Medical Science and Research.