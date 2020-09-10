Robert Lee Mrasek, 96, formerly of Plattsmouth

Nebraska City News-Press

Robert Lee Mrasek, age 96, of Austin, Texas, formerly of Plattsmouth, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Parmer Woods at North Austin.

He was born on March 4, 1924, to Joseph and Edna (Kline) Mrasek in Murray.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

Military Rites will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard, Military Funeral Honor Guard.

Memorials to the Family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).

Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home,

346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402)

296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com