Jeanne Marie Bates, 73, Omaha

Jeanne Marie Bates, born April 2, 1947, passed way on Sept. 8, 2020.

Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.

A Celebration of Life service will be Monday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m.

Both services will be at Celebration Convenant Church (16868 Giles Road in Omaha).

Memorials in Jeanne’s name can be made at the church.

Jeanne was preceded in death by Preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Larry; parents William (Norma) Zentmire; sister Sharon Keast.

Jeanne is survived by children Marisa (Tim) Lenear and Julie (Maurice) Champoux; grandchildren Trevor, Eric, Nicci, Garron and Ryan; three sisters, and two brothers.