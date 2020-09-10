Charles (Mike) E. Cuningham, 73, formerly Nebraska City

Nebraska City News-Press

Charles(Mike) E. Cunningham, born Feb. 4, 1947, passed away on Aug. 13, 2020.

Charles was born in Nebraska City, to Bernard & Grace Cunningham.

The family moved to Shenandoah, Iowa, where he was schooled.

For 35 years he was an over the road truck driver.

Mike loved fishing and riding his motorcycle. He lived in Red Oak, Iowa, for a number of years until he developed Alzheimer's.

The last six and a half years, he resided at Tabor Manor Care in Tabor, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Stephanie, he is survived by children Cheri Straw, Michael Cunningham and Eric Cunningham, sisters Sharon Simpson and Carolyn Sudman.

Also, seven grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and favorite cousin Mike Beason of Arizona. Cremation. Graveside service by family in Nebraska City at Wyuka Cemetery on Friday Sept. 18, at 11 a.m.