Harold D. Sullivan, 92, Apache Junction, Ariz.

Nebraska City News-Press

Harold D. Sullivan, age 92 of Apache Junction, Ariz. passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

Harold Daniel Sullivan was born on Jan. 3, 1928, in Lincoln; the son Harold and Anna (Murphy) Sullivan. He graduated from Tecumseh High School and then went on to attend the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

On May 4, 1951, he joined the United States Air Force and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on May 3, 1953.

On Aug. 6, 1952, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Bernard in Hyannis Port, Mass., and to this union three children were born: Sally, Stephen and Mary. Marilyn preceded him in death on Nov. 20, 1989. Harold later married Patricia Bruce.

He was the Lumber Yard Manager for the family business, Sullivan Lumber Co. in Tecumseh. He also worked for Bernard Insurance and Real Estate.

Harold is survived by his children: Sally Sullivan McDermott and husband James; Mary Fillaus and husband Frank and Stephen Sullivan; one grandchild Thomas Sullivan Fillaus and three great-grandchildren: Madison, Nolan and Mackenzie; and Patricia’s children: Ann (Mark), Mary Jane (Tom) and John and grandchildren: Kelsey, Lindsay, Daniel and Bryan and sister Mary Kathleen Stratman.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Marilyn and Patricia; his parents and siblings: Bernard J. Sullivan and Margaret S. Bush.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Julian. Inurnment will be in St. Bernard’s Cemetery with Military Honors. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.