Joan Shoehigh, 90, formerly of Nebraska City

Nebraska City News-Press

Joan Shoehigh, formerly of Omaha, died peacefully on Sept. 3 at the Josie Harper Hospice House. She was born on June 26, 1930, in Grand Island, and moved with her family to Omaha, as a young child.

She worked as a dental assistant for several years after graduating from Tech High.

She lived and worked in Southern California for a short time where she married Eugene W. Shoehigh of Omaha, on Oct. 9, 1954. The couple moved back to Omaha, raised a family and celebrated 50 years of marriage.

A long-time resident of Omaha, Joan moved to Nebraska City in 2005 following her husband’s death and eventually moved into the Heritage Ridge Assisted Living Facility in Bellevue in 2018. Her past-times included bible study, book club, joining groups of friends on local travels and time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Ruth Stinson; her brother Robert Stinson and husband Gene Shoehigh. Survivors include daughters Lori (Dan) Walsh, Carol Ostronic, and Susan McGowen; son William (Julie) Shoehigh; grandchildren Jaclyn Ostronic (Alvaro Oropesa), Kayla (Nate) Burchardt, Kasey Ostronic, Gina McGowen, and great grandchildren Connor and Vera Oropesa Ostronic and Ezra Burchardt.

Memorial donations may be made to either the Visiting Nurse Association or Josie Harper Hospice House, 7415 Cedar Street, Omaha, NE.

Private Family Graveside Services will be held at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.