Betty  Jean (Howland) Ash, 86, Plattsmouth

Nebraska City News-Press

Betty Jean (Howland) Ash, 86 of Plattsmouth, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Papillion Manor in Papillion,.

She was born on Sept. 22, 1933, to Fred William Sr. and Lona Drusilla (Gentry) Howland in Omaha.

A Visitation was to be held from 5:30 p.m.. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.

A Graveside Service was to be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Her final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

Memorials to the Family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).

Services Entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com