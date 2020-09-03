Janice (Ramage) Kittrell, 70, formerly of Nebraska City

Nebraska City News-Press

Janice (Ramage) Kittrell, 70, Waller, Texas, formerly of Nebraska City passed away Aug. 24, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Coretta and step father Evart Whitten; sisters Diane and Vicki and husband Terry Kittrell.

She is survived by sisters Carol Whitten and Deb (Bill) Weisberg; brothers Tom (Betty) Ramage, Evert (Lisa) Whitten and Steve (Rhonda) Whitten as well as many nieces and nephews. Janice loved designing and making women’s clothes and spending time with her cats. There will be a private burial at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City at a later date.