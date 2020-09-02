Peggy Jean (Patras) Williams, 74, Glenwood

Nebraska City News-Press

Peggy Jean (Patras) Williams, 74 of Glenwood, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at her residence. She was born on July 3, 1946, to Boyd V. and June A. (Cadwell) Patras in Clearwater, Nebr.

A Celebration of Life for Peggy will be held at a later date.

Her final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

The family suggests Memorials to Glenwood Fire and Rescue. Services Entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com