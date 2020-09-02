Charles Dennis Smith, 70, Dadeville, Ala.

Nebraska City News-Press

Charles Dennis Smith a resident of Dadeville, Ala., passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the age of 70. Mr. Smith was born in Boscobel, Wisc., on Jan. 22, 1950.

He attended grade school, Jr. High and High School in Gays Mills, Wisc. He then went on to Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas, and Troy University in Montgomery, Ala., and received Bachelors Degree in Business. He entered the United States Air Force in 1969 and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1989. He served in the Vietnam War and received many commendations and awards during his time in the Air Force.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Cathy (Van) Smith a former resident of Nebraska City; children: Dawn VanderVeen (Chris) of Omaha; Chris Adams II (Kelly) of Nebraska City; Sharon Smith of Phoenix, Ariz.; Tana Adams, Sidney, Iowa, and Sabrina Gooch (Hunter) of Searcy, Arkansas. grand children: Brittany Garlipp of Foley, Ala.; Brandon Garlipp and Tyler Garlipp both of Dadeville, Ala.; Bill Breazile of Springfield; Kayla Doughty (Thomas) of Fort Hood, Texas; Bobbi Malion (John) of Prattville, Ala.; Tanner Breazile of Nebraska City; Ashlee Stearns of Prattville, AL; Austin Arnold (Rebekah) of Hueytown, Ala.; MaKenna VanderVeen of Lincoln; Chris Adams III and Jeremiah Adams both of Nebraska City; Lola Gooch of Searcy, Ark.; Raini Adams and Zachary Adams both of Nebraska City. Great grandchildren: Addison Doughty; Sandra-Grace Malion; Decklin Breazile; Raelynn Doughty and Harper Arnold. Siblings: Clinton Smith (Wilma); Joyce Hanson; Mary Lou Eigner (Wayne); Colette Copus (Gary) sister in law: Marian Smith and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Mabel Smith; brother, Emmett Smith; and his sister, Christine Smith.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held graveside at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City on Saturday Sept. 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Greg Baur officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the United States Air Force Funeral Honors Detail and the Talmage American Legion Post.

Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.