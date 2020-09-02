Betty Jean Wilberger, 91, Nebraska City

Nebraska City News-Press

Betty Jean Wilberger, age 91, of Nebraska City passed away Aug. 27, 2020, at the Syracuse Hospital surrounded by family.

Betty was born July 2, 1929, in Kearney, the daughter of Arnold F. and Anna V. (Anderson) Nelson.

Betty grew up in Axtell and graduated from Axtell High School in 1946.

Betty formerly lived in Axtell, Kearney and Omaha before moving to Nebraska City in 1951.

On Sept. 14, 1952, she was united in marriage to Dwight R. Wilberger at Trinity Lutheran Church in Axtell.

Nebraska City became their home where Dwight was in business with Dean Hauptman known as D & D Electric and Refrigeration.

Betty and Dean’s wife, Wanda were active in the office activities and answering the telephone.

Betty was a member of First Lutheran Church in Nebraska City where she was involved in teaching Sunday school, 3456 club, and later in life was

involved as chairman of the church kitchen activities.

Betty was active with family and community activities, having served as a leader for Cub Scouts and Brownies, Wildwood Period House and Meals on Wheels.

She loved sewing, cooking and baking and was known for her delicious cinnamon rolls.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Dwight on March 30, 2006, her parents, twin brother and sister Harold Dean and Helen Jane, sister Marcella Weis, grandson Benjamin Peter; and son in law Bradford Peter.

She is survived by her children, Michael Wilberger and wife Janet of Bellevue, Nancy and friend Joe McLaughlin of Scottsdale, Ariz., Richard and wife Renee of Lincoln, grandchildren Jordan Sauer and husband Jon, Trey Wilberger and wife Morgan, Blake Wilberger, Corey Peter and fiancé Merry Yannace, and one great-grandson Chester Sauer and great-granddaughter Marlow Sauer.

Funeral services were to be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nebraska City with burial in Wyuka Cemetery also in Nebraska City.

Visitations were 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska City Fire Department, Nebraska City Fire EMS Division, Morton James Public Library, or First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.