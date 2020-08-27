Wayne W. Budt, 70, formerly of Nebraska City

Nebraska City News-Press

Wayne W. Budt, 70, of Lincoln, formerly of Helena, Mont., passed away Aug. 23, 2020. He was born Oct. 1, 1949, in Nebraska City, to Clarence and Elvera (Vollertsen) Budt.

Wayne retired from the Public Service Commission for the State of Montana. He was a member of the St. Paul Osage Church in Cook. Wayne was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching football.

Family members include his wife Donna; daughter Stephanie (Jeff) Deason; son Dave (Sara) Budt; grandsons Sam and Tom Budt; brother Gordon (Delta) Budt; sister Janet (Dave) Wacker; sisters-in-law Linda Hug and Karen Schneider; brother-in-law Curtis (Pat) Schneider. Preceded in death by his parents, step-father Bernard Riensche, brothers-in-law Galen Schneider and Ken Hug.

A Memorial Service was to be 11 a.m. Friday (8-28-20) St. Paul Osage Church, 3288 R. Road, Cook, with Pastor Ken West officiating.

The service was conducted in accordance with CDC COVID-19 guidelines, meaning social distancing seating and limited room capacity.

Masks were strongly encouraged for all in attendance.

Memorials may be given to the family for future designation.

No visitation/cremation.

“Hugs from Home” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com