Steven “Steve” Joseph Pavlis, 64, Cedar Creek

Steven “Steve” Joseph Pavlis, age 64 of Cedar Creek, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the Hillcrest Country Estates Cottages in Papillion.

Steve was born on May 26, 1956, to Joseph and Mary Ann (Prokop) Pavlis in Omaha.

A Private Family Graveside Service was to be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Bohemian Cemetery in Omaha. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be at the Bohemian Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials to the Family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).