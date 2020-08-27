Janice Marie (Meisinger) Murdoch, 59, Plattsmouth

Nebraska City News-Press

Janice Marie (Meisinger) Murdoch, age 59 of Plattsmouth, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.

She was born on April 9, 1961 the second of six children to George Richard and Bernadine Margaret (Lansink) Meisinger in Omaha.

A visitation was to be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. Visitations were to resume at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth with Rosary at 7 p.m.

A Funeral Mass was to be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Church of the Holy Spirit. Covid 19 guidelines were to be followed at the mortuary and church. Her final resting place was to be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

The ramily suggests memorials for Masses or for a College Scholarship Fund for a Business Major in care of George and Bernadine Meisinger.

