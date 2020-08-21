Tadd Matthew Balfour, 45, Omaha

Nebraska City News-Press

Tadd Matthew Balfour of Lake Waconda, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Tadd's life ended while driving to Lake Waconda, the place he loved the most. He was born in Lincoln, on April 23, 1975, Tadd was 45 years, 3 months and 23 days old. A Private Family Memorial Service will held at a later date. Memorials can be sent to the Pierce Balfour Educational Trust in care of Neil and Neila Balfour in Lincoln, 2212 East Lake Shore Drive, Union, NE 68455.

