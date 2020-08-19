Arley J. Jones, 63, of Nebraska City

Nebraska City News-Press

Arley J. Jones, age 63 of Nebraska City passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Prestige Care Center in Nebraska City.

Arley was born on Aug. 24, 1956, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City; the son of A.J. and Dorothy Lee (Tuton) Jones. He grew up and attended school in Nebraska City; graduating from Nebraska City High School with the Class of 1975. After high school he joined the United States Army and proudly served his country on the Korean Demilitarized Zone. This was a strip of land running across the Korean Peninsula, which served as a buffer zone between North and South Korea. He was honorably discharged on May 1, 1981.

He worked doing construction for many years and belonged to the Iron Worker Union. He was involved in the building of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. He worked for F&B Contractors and Whites Construction. He was a prior member of the Eagles Club.

Arley is survived by his children: Ralonda Cervantes (Gustavo) of Nebraska City, Rabeckah Cavanzon of La Hoya, Mexico, and Shayden Jones (Liberty) of Avoca; four grandchildren: Gustavo Cervantes, Jr., Calliope Cervantes, Cheyanne Cavanzon and Alonzo Cavanzon; mother Dorothy Jones of Nebraska City; sisters: Gaille Brown of Union, and Dana Brink (Aaron) of Nebraska City; other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his dad A.J. Jones in 1995; brother Robert Jones, Sr. in 2012 and sister Jeanene Pummel in 2020.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City with Military Honors by the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Detail.

Memorials may be given to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.