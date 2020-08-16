Sarah Lea Jones, 53, Beaver Lake

Nebraska City News-Press

Sarah Lea Jones, age 53, of Beaver Lake, formerly of Nehawka died August 15, 2020, at her home. Sarah was born Jan. 7, 1967, in Nebraska City, the daughter of Jed and Amanda Sue (Johnson) Snyder.

She married Clelan Dale Jones Feb. 14, 1987, in Nebraska City.

Sarah spent most of life (50 years) in Nehawka and also formerly served as the Nehawka Town Clerk.

Sarah moved to Beaver Lake in 2018 and had most recently worked as the office manager for the Cass County Roads Department.

She loved cooking, baking, shopping, gardening, canning and spending time with family. Survivors include her husband, Clelan Jones; sons, Adam Jones and Corey Jones; brothers, Chris (Sue) Snyder, Craig (Vicki) Snyder, all of Beaver Lake; twin sister, Rita (Brian) Phelps of Nehawka; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private family funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Weeping Water Methodist Church, followed by a public graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Nehawka.

Visitations will be 1 to 8 o.m. Tuesday at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City. The family will not be present and social distancing is recommended at all events.

Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.