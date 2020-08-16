James E. Welter, Sr., 95, Nebraska City

Nebraska City News-Press

James E. Welter, Sr., age 95 of Nebraska City entered into eternal life on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Ambassador in Nebraska City.

Jim was a proud member of the First United Methodist Church in Nebr. City.

He thoroughly enjoyed the fellowship with Pastor Charles and the members of the church; he grew in his knowledge of the Lord during these times spent together.

James was born on March 20, 1925, in Nebraska City; the only child of John August and Wilma Mary (Yost) Welter.

He attended school in Nebraska City and later served in the United States Army during World War II from 1944 - 1946 in the North African and European campaigns.

He proudly served his country during WWII and was honorably discharged on Dec. 18, 1946.

On March 29, 1947, James was united in marriage to Carletta Mae Noah in Hiawatha, Kan., and they shared over 67 years of their lives together before her death on Nov. 10, 2014.

At a young age, he worked in construction including the Keyhole Dam project in Wyoming. He also worked at Allied Chemical Company as an operator. In addition, he farmed for most of his life in Nebraska City.

He played an active role in the community and was a member of the V.F.W., the American Legion and the Eagles.

James served as the Commander for the V.F.W., served with the Legion Honor Guard and drove the Otoe County Veterans Van. He was also a member of the 40&8.

Jim will be remembered as a kind, honest and respectful gentleman. Some friends called him "Smiling Jim" because of his grateful, helpful, and thankful personality; a true man of character.

He was an avid reader. He played the guitar and harmonica. Jim enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, and camping; as well as flying single engine airplanes. Exercise and farming were his passions. Knowing his kids and grandkids could always enjoy the wide-open spaces and activities that country-style living provided was very important to him.

Jim was wise and knowledgeable. He was blessed by God and lived a long, healthy, and loving life.

He is a member of God's family through the Lord Jesus Christ and has gone home to the room He has prepared for him.

He is survived by his children: Candy Gray and husband Robert of Nebraska City, Carlene Dean of Lincoln, Jim Welter, Jr. and wife Julie Welter of Nebraska City, and John Welter and wife Cherie Welter of Murray; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; other family and friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Carletta,

A Memorial Service was to be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City with Pastor Charles Kathurima officiating.

Inurnment for James and Carletta was to follow the service at 2:45 p.m. in the Walnut Grove Cemetery at Brownville. Military Honors were to be conducted for James by the Nebraska Army National Guard Funeral Honors Detail and Auburn American Legion Post.

