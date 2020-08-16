Dean Hume, 83, of Nebraska City

Nebraska City News-Press

Dean Hume, age 83 of Nebraska City died Aug. 11, 2020, at his home. Dean was born Feb. 3, 1937, in Thurman, Iowa, the son of Robert and Florence (Snodgrass) Hume.

He grew up in Thurman and lived in Nebraska City most of his life.

Dean worked at Allied Chemical in LaPlatte for many years prior to his retirement.

Dean loved gardening and fishing and helped with the Nebraska City Jaycees Fireworks Shows for many years.

Survivors include his sons, Todd Hume and wife Vicki of Beaver Lake and Jeff Hume of Castle Rock, Colo; wife of 47 years, Doreen Hume of Nebraska City; grandchildren, Emily and Sean Molloy, Ben Hume, Audrey and Eric Cavanaugh and Thomas Hume; great grandchildren, Graham and Sylvia Molloy; brother, Jerry Hume and wife Pat of Thurman, Iowa; sisters, Mary Hume of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Jo Erwin and husband Steve of Kansas City, Mo.; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tom; brother, Bob Hume and wife Veda; sister, Jane Clements and brother in law, Gene Crocker.

Graveside Funeral Services were to be 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Grandview Cemetery near Sidney. Social distancing was requested.

Visitations were to be 1 to 8 p.m Sunday at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City.

The family was not to be present.

Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska City Jaycees Fireworks Show.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.