William (Bill) H. Maxwell, 79, formerly of Nebraska City

Nebraska City News-Press

William (Bill) H. Maxwell, formerly of Nebraska City, slipped peacefully into heaven at home in his favorite chair, surrounded by his loving wife and four daughters in Phoenix, Ariz., on June 30, 2020. He had been in failing health for several years.

Bill was born Oct. 26, 1940, and spent his childhood in Nebraska City, where his father, Hugh Maxwell, was with the Army Corps of Engineers.

Bill left Nebraska City in 1957 when his father was transferred to Omaha.

He had many wonderful memories of his attending 2nd Avenue grade school, of the times with Walt Burns’ troop 346 Boy Scouts and the overnights by the old packing house, and of his experiences while attending Junior High.

He never lost his love for Nebraska City, and for his friends, some of whom still live in the city. He kept contact with several of them.

He loved to hear about the school reunions.

He moved many times because of his father’s work, but always considered that his roots were in Nebraska City.

He graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University with a degree in Political Science and economics in 1963. He married Nancy Cords in June of 1964. Shortly thereafter during the Viet Nam War he was commissioned in the Air Force and served four and a half years including tours in Viet Nam. After an honorable discharge, he joined Coca-Cola and the Slush Puppie Company and enjoyed a career in sales and marketing.

His last assignment was based in Phoenix. He left the private sector and served as Division Director for Business Development and International Trade for the Arizona Department of Commerce.

He also served as Bureau Administrator in Marketing and Sales for the Arizona Department of Corrections. Bill always felt the greatest achievement in his life were his 4 wonderful daughters.

During retirement he volunteered at the Phoenix Veterans hospital. He set up a coffee stand which provided free coffee to the patients.

He worked out a deal with a donut shop to give him the day old donuts which he would give out free to the patients with their coffee.

For entertainment he would tell the patients jokes. No one could tell a joke like Bill.

He was a lifelong Cornhusker fan and travelled to Lincoln every year to see at least one game.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, and daughters Andi Sage (Tim), Mindy Shuckhart (Jason), Carrie Ellison (Tim), Pam Guagenti (Gary) and eight grandchildren, and his sister, Gwen Anson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Rina Mae Maxwell.