Dorothy Kay Chase-Higgins, 74, formerly of Nebraska

Nebraska City News-Press

Dorothy Kay Chase-Higgins, 74, died at 5:30 p.m., Monday, July 13, 2020, at the San Antonio Regional Hospital in Upland, Calif. She was born Nov. 3, 1945, in Nebraska City to Elsie and Robert Lee.

She is survived by her brother Robert Lee and sisters Mary Ann Frakes, Roberta Kidd and her children Lloyd Chase, MaryAnn Chase, Floyd Morse and her grand children Roy Chase , Krystal Chase, Lloyd Chase II, Ashley Greever, Aubrey Anderson, Douglas Grant, Alexander Morse, Brooke Chase, Luke Chase and several great grand children, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her death were her parents and her brother Jerry Lee and sisters Betty Marshall, Norma-Jean Lee and Joanne Casebeer.

Dorothy was a lover of entertainment and enjoyed music with the company of friends and family.

She worked as a waitress, bartender and eventually owner of Dorothy’s Stage Stop in California and eventually moved back to Nebraska City where she opened the Chase Around.

Her final wishes were to be cremated and celebrated in death as she was in life.

There will be a local celebration of her life on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. at Wildwood Park at #1 Oak, the big Shelter.