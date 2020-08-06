Jerry G. Niday, 85, Lincoln

Nebraska City News-Press

Jerry G. Niday, 85, of Lincoln, formerly of Ceresco, passed away Aug. 1, 2020.

He was born March 9, 1935 in Nebraska City to James Glen and Dorothea (Seyfer) Niday.

Jerry is survived by his Wife, Darlene, children, Diane (Marvin) Potter, of Valparaiso, Sharon (Kevin) O’Brien, of Fallston, Md., Brian (Kimberly) Niday, of LaVernia, Texas, Valerie (Joe) Young, of Atlantic, Iowa, nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, brother, Michael (Jane) Niday, sisters, Beth Zarin, both of Lincoln, and Martha Ann Komma, of Des Moines, Iowa.

Preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Richard and Lanny.

Visitation was set from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln.

Funeral Service was to be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Ceresco United Methodist Church, 421 N. 2nd Street, Ceresco.

Burial was to be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 6, at East Union Cemetery, Union.

Memorials may be given to Comet Lodge #229 or Ceresco United Methodist Church.

Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com