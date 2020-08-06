Douglas “Doug” Eugene Van Helten, 56, of Plattsmouth

Nebraska City News-Press

Douglas “Doug” Eugene Van Helten, age 56 of Plattsmouth, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born on August 8, 1963 to LeRoy and Patricia Ann (Adams) Van Helten in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

A Private Family Memorial Service will held at a later date.

