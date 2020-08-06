Diane Estell (Dworak) Johnson, 74, Plattsmouth

Nebraska City News-Press

Diane Estell (Dworak) Johnson, age 74 of Plattsmouth, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue.

She was born on Aug. 7, 1945, to Gustav Rudolf and Ardis Estell (Christian) Dworak in Omaha.

A visitation was to be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth.

A Rosary was to be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7, at the Church of the Holy Spirit.

A Funeral Mass was to be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 8, at Church of the Holy Spirit.

Her Final Resting Place will be at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.

The family suggests Memorials to the Church of the Holy Spirit.

Services Entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com