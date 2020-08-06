Barbara Lee Robbins, 47, Plattsmouth

Nebraska City News-Press

Barbara Lee Robbins, age 47 of Plattsmouth, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.

She was born on Sept. 4, 1972, to Larry Wayne and Betty Jean (Piper) Robbins in Omaha.

A Private Family Graveside Memorial Service |will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery at a later date.

Her Final Resting Place will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

Memorials to the Family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).

Services Entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com