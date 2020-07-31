Betty Ann Crawford, 87, Nebraska City

Nebraska City News-Press

Betty Ann Crawford, age 87 of Nebraska City died July 29, 2020, at High Plains Special Care Center in Lincoln.

She was born Feb. 17, 1933, in Union, the daughter of Robert Bruce and Mabel Viola (Burbee) Wolfe.

Betty married William “Bill” Clyde Crawford Feb. 27, 1951, in Nebraska City.

Survivors include her daughters, Coleen Melssen and husband David of Ankeny, Iowa, and Kris Pfister and friend Todd Davis of Nebraska City; son, Bruce Crawford and friend, Judi Morinelli of Omaha; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; brother, Ed Wolfe of Phoenix, Ariz.; sister in law, Fran Wolfe of Overland Park, Kan.; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; brothers, Bob and Tom Wolfe.

Betty formerly lived in Union and Chula Vista, Calif., before moving to Nebraska City in 1954.

She loved being a homemaker, traveling, gardening in her yard, taking walks with her friend, Tom Cullin, golfing and visiting with friends and family. She was a member of the Union American Legion Auxiliary.

Graveside funeral services were to be 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at East Union Cemetery near Union.

Visitations were to be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City.

Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.