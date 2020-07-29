Sally Sue (Stukenholtz) Hutchens, 62, formerly of Nebraska City

Sally Sue (Stukenholtz) Hutchens, age 62 of Waterloo (formerly Nebraska City) passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her home.

Sally was born on Nov. 24, 1957, in Denver, Colo.; the daughter of Donald Henry and Jacqueline Louise (Peterson) Briley. Her family later moved to Omaha, where Sally graduated from Millard High School in 1976.

In August of 1977, she was united in marriage to Richard Stukenholtz in Millard, and two children were born to this union: Sara and Robert.

Richard preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 1980. She later married James Hutchens on May 30, 1992, in Nebraska City, and two children were born to this union: Hanna and Abbey.

Sally was a floral designer who loved the outdoors and spending time in her flower garden. She was a loving mother and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Sara Denton and husband Steve of Glenwood, Iowa, Robert Stukenholtz and significant other Melisa of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Hanna Hutchens and fiance Lucas of Omaha, and Abbey Hutchens of Omaha; five grandchildren: Calla Denton, Meg Denton, Bree Denton, Riley Stukenholtz and Greysun Stukenholtz; siblings: Cindy Berkland (Richard) of Scottsdale, Ariz., Kurt Briley (Lin) of Omaha, Chris Briley (Rebecca) of Omaha, and Hank Briley (Rose) of Omaha; sister-in-law Linda Briley of Omaha; other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Stukenholtz, her parents and a brother Roger Briley.

A Graveside Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Nebraska City.

A Family Visitation with Open Casket will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday (7/31) evening at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City.

Memorials may be given to the family.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.