Mary Belle "Sue" (Dougherty) Gilman, 95, formerly of Nebraska City

Mary Belle “Sue” (Dougherty) Gilman, 95 years, 4 months and 14 days, of Gretna, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Hillcrest Silver Ridge Assisted Living in Gretna. She was born on Feb. 24, 1925, in Filley to Arthur and Elizabeth (Aldrich) Dougherty. She graduated from Brock High School in 1942. She went on to attend Peru State College where she participated in cheerleading and band. She graduated from Peru State with a bachelor’s degree and taught school in the Nebraska City Public Schools for 45 years. She retired in 1990. Mary Belle married Jack Clinton Gilman on Aug. 20, 1949 in Coryell Park in Brock. To their union were born two sons: Gary Lynn and Rick E. Her greatest loves were her children and grandchildren. She also loved all of the children she had the privilege to teach. One of her fondest memories was when she was presented with an honorary letter from the Nebraska City Athletic Booster Club. Mary is survived by her children: Gary (Pam) and Rick (Nancy) of Gretna; three grandchildren: Tim, Tyler and Jay; siblings: Robert Dougherty of Eugene, Ore., and Donald (Claudia) Dougherty of Lincoln; other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jack C. Gilman in 2004; siblings: Ruth Clayburn, Fern Johanns, Amber Highfield and Karlene Sherwood. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Clifton Cemetery in Brock. A Memorial Gathering will take place following the Graveside at a location to be determined. Details will be posted on the mortuary website when available. Family Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight (July 14) at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. Memorials may be given to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), the Clifton Cemetery or the donor’s choice. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.