Martha Mary (Miller) Pease Supernaw, 93, of Clarinda, Iowa

Martha Mary (Miller) Pease Supernaw was born on Jan. 24, 1927, in Grand Island to John and Madeline (Griffin) Miller.

She passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City at the age of 93 years.

Martha grew up in Clarinda, Iowa, graduating with the class of 1944.

After graduating from high school, Martha became a farm wife and mother.

She also enjoyed working as a librarian, selling real estate, and supporting Wayne in his everyday endeavors.

Martha and Wayne enjoyed traveling the United States in their RV.

They would often winter in Texas, meeting several dear friends along the way.

Another passion of Martha’s was reading. She shared her love of books with others always offering to share her favorites.

Martha spent many hours sitting on her patio or at her kitchen table with a cup of coffee surrounded by lovely flowers and birds.

She loved life and people, especially spending time with her family and friends.

Martha was a beautiful lady, as many would agree, inside and out.

She was a dedicated wife and mother.

She loved her family unconditionally, praying for them nightly.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Lee Miller, Frank Miller, sisters; Blanche (Miller) Swanson, Rena (Miller) Wheeler, Lois (Miller) Spunagle, Viola (Miller) Woldruff, two infant sons, and grandson Josh Meyer.

She will be dearly missed by her husband Wayne of nearly 57 years, children; Nancy Pease York (Bill) of Essex, Iowa, Marti Pease Gigstad (Bobb) of Garnett, Kan., Robb Pease (Barb) of Castle Rock, Colo., Marilyn Supernaw Gable (Dan) of LaVista, Mark Supernaw (Rita) of Farragut, Iowa, grandchildren; James York (Tara), Chris Gigstad (Kim), Mike Gigstad, Lisa Pease Patton (Pat), Lindsay Pease Govindarajan (Sendhil), Amy Brent, Craig Gable (Taylor), Morgan Supernaw Pederson (Michael), Jake Supernaw Cummins (Courtney), Sam Supernaw Cummins (Renae), 15 great-grandchildren along with many other relatives and friends.

Private family graveside services were held at the Farragut Cemetery in Farragut, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the Morton-James Public Library in Nebraska City or to the family.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www. hackettlivingston.com.

Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah, Iowa.