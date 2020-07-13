Bernard "Tiny" Schmitz, 91, of Nebraska City

Bernard “Tiny” Schmitz of Nebraska City died peacefully on July 9, 2020 at the age of 91. Mass and burial will be private with Celebration of Life at a later date. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Lourdes Endowment Fund. Tiny was born on May 6, 1929 on the family farm in Brainard to William and Martha (Bongers) Schmitz. He graduated from Brainard High School. Tiny was a graduate of Southeast Community College in Milford. He was a proud US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Following his honorable discharge he was employed by Union Pacific Railroad, and later Nebraska City Utilities, retiring after 35 years of service. He married the love of his life Betty Heng in 1958 after meeting her on the polka dance floor. They were devout Catholics and enjoyed traveling the country for polka festivals. In 1962, they were blessed with their only child, Diane Marie. She was the center of their world and made them grandparents to their three loving granddaughters; Amanda, Emily, and Amy. Tiny and Betty were married for 54 wonderful years. He was a founding member of the Nebraska City Rescue Squad, a volunteer firefighter, and was also a very active member in American Legion, VFW, and Eagles Club. He was preceded in death by parents and his loving wife. Tiny is survived by his daughter, Diane (Schmitz) Ready; granddaughters, Amanda Ready, Emily Shillings and husband Kyle Shillings, and Amy Ready. Soon-to-be great granddaughter; Pearl Jean Shillings, son-in-law Scott Read;, many beloved nieces and nephews, and numerous friends. Tiny will be loved and missed by all who knew him. Remembrances to www. gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.