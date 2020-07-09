Angela R. (Witter) Childers, 57, of Nebraska City

Angela R. (Witter) Childers, age 57 of Nebraska City, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home.

Angela was born on March 5, 1963 in Nebraska City; the daughter of Ronald Lee and Nancy Rae (Sullivan) Witter. She grew up and attended school in Nebraska City, graduating from Nebraska City High School in 1982. After high school, she went on to obtain her bachelor degree of nursing.

On April 15, 2000, Angela was united in marriage to Darrell S. Childers in Nebraska City.

She worked many years as a RN. Angela was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary and she enjoyed Nebraska Cornhusker Football and Duke Blue Devil Basketball.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Darrell Childers of Nebraska City; daughter Maelee Childers of Nebraska City; mother Nancy Dalton and husband Robert of Hamburg, Iowa; sisters: Terri Witter Oscar and Ronda Witter both of Nebraska City; sisters and brothers-in-law: Twila Hough (Randy) of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Bev Jefferis (Randy) of Augusta, Kan., George Childers of Nemaha, Ben Childers (Kim) of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Joyce Bennett (Royce) of Lincoln, LuAnna Betts (Ray) of Nebraska City and Ed Childers (Tina) of Nebraska City; her loving caregivers: Paula Ferguson, Janet Reed, Deb Dresher, Nan Betts, Ronda Witter and Terri Witter Oscar; best friend Edie Petersen of Lincoln; other family and friends.

Angela was preceded in death by her father, Ron Witter in 1999, sister-in-law Cheryl Snyder, uncle David Witter, mother and father-in-law LuaAnna M. and George F. Childers.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. The family encourages everyone to wear Nebraska Cornhusker or Duke Blue Devil apparel. Burial will follow at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

Memorials may be given to ALS of the Heartland in Omaha,

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City.