Paul Chaney, 74, of Nebraska City

Paul K. “Pudge” Chaney, age 74 of Nebraska City passed away Wednesday evening, July 1, 2020 at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Paul was born on Aug. 19, 1945 in Nebraska City; the son of Paul Allen and Louise (Childers) Chaney. He grew up and attended school in Nebraska City.

On Aug. 12, 1965, Paul was united in marriage to Ann Maria Crook in Hiawatha, Kan., and to this union three children were born: Paul, DiAnna and Natalie.

He worked for Otoe County Landfill for many years, retiring in 2009. During his free time the Missouri River was Paul’s second home. He spent many a day on the river fishing. He also enjoyed trapping and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann Chaney of Nebraska City; children: Paul A. “Buzz” Chaney and wife Patricia of Nebraska City, DiAnna Chaney-Wolfe and husband Martin of Sidney, Iowa, and Natalie Chaney of Nebraska City; six grandchildren: Cassandra Hawk, Tabitha Hawk, Dustin Chaney, Dalton Chaney, Xavier Chaney and Ryleigh Kelly; two great-grandchildren: Dawson and Scoutt Chaney; siblings: Dale Chaney (Janice) of Percival, Iowa, Roy Chaney (Gloria) of Nebraska City, Jim Chaney of Thurman, Iowa, Tony Chaney (June) of Nebraska City, Pat Chaney (Carol) of Nebraska City and Jake Chaney (Terri) of Nebraska City; sisters and brothers-in-law: Linda Hayden (Ken) of Nixa, Mo., June Chaney (Roy) of Nebraska. City, Peggy Beatty (Kelly) of Lincoln, Barbara Kunzman (Jim) of Syracuse, Bertie Crook (Mary) of Avoca; nieces, nephews and other family.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and a stillborn sister, Mitzi.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Gude Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.