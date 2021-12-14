NC Sports Complex planners begin fund-raising for next phase of development

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

After 25 years of looking and hoping for the right property to become available, the creators of the Nebraska City Sports Complex have arranged the purchase of suitable land and are beginning fund-raising work to keep the project moving forward.

Patrick Wehling and Doug Friedli, two of the 25 members of the committee behind the Sports Complex, recently spoke to the News-Press about the current status of the project and what the future plans are for the 29-acre property on the north end of Nebraska City.

The property for the complex has been purchased with money raised by seeking grants and donations, said Wehling. He said that no city money has been used to buy the land, and he plans to use grants and donations to continue developing the complex.

Wehling said the deed to the property has been transferred to the city and that JEO Consulting has completed an engineering study that encourages the city to grade the entire property at the same time if possible.

Friedli said that developing the soccer field portion of the complex is the committee’s top priority to help teams get onto city property for practice and play. Estimated cost to develop the soccer fields is about $800,000, he said, and the total cost to develop the entire complex is about $7 million.

Longer-term plans call for the development of baseball fields in the complex, one of which is planned to be built to the dimensions used by college teams.

Wehling hopes that some day Nebraska City residents might get to watch teams playing in the College World Series work out and practice here on that diamond, and he said having additional diamonds at the complex will make Nebraska City attractive as a future tournament site, which will also help drive tourism and commerce in the community.

Having additional diamonds in town will also help meet the needs of the 40 to 60 teams currently seeking practice and playing fields during spring, he said.

Friedli said that about 800 young athletes will have an opportunity to practice and play at the complex when it is completed.

Online fund-raising has begun, and donations may be made at https://ncsportscomplex.org.

Friedli said the amount of donors contributing to the project is as important as the amount of the contributions because larger donors want to be able to gauge the level of community support for the project before committing to contribute themselves.

NOTE: This project was also discussed at the December Hot Topics presentation sponsored by Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce. Hot Topics takes place at 8 a.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at Scooter’s Coffee, 2104 S. 11th St.