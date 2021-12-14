Davis' Dispatches: The cost of Christmas

Nebraska City News-Press

The cost of Christmas

Does anyone else find it fun to read what the gifts in the carol, “Twelve Days of Christmas,” cost each year?

I think this was something my first babysitter and I used to do years ago...well after she stopped watching me, that is. We would write letters to each other weekly, and most holiday seasons we would discuss how much turtle doves or leaping lords or whatever verse was our favorite at the momeny cost compared to the year before. We would also wonder how many languages the Pope would use to deliver his annual Christmas messages and be astounded at how wildly low our guesses were after the fact.

Anyway, I have read the annual version of the gift-cost article most years since college, and saw that the tradition has continued for another year with, of course, an increase of the gift cost as compared to the same items in The Year That Shall NOT Be Named.

The 38th annual Christmas Price Index, prepared by The PNC Financial Services Group, compares the individual cost of each of the 12 gift items, as well as the total cost of all 364 presents (the number you get after you sing all 12 verses through to that final “par-tridge in a pear TREEEEEEE!”).

By the way, The PNC Financial Services Group also has no love for last year, using 2019 prices as its most-recent data.

Given that this is the 38th year for the comparison, I sense my parents likely saw the item printed in a newspaper in California all those years ago, clipped it out, and sent it my way with a note. But I digress...

Back to the story at hand. This year’s prices for the 12 gifts are as follows:

Partridge in pear tree: $222.68, an increase of 6 percent.

Turtle doves: $450, an increase of 50 percent.

French hens: $255, an increase of 40.5 percent.

Calling birds: $599.96, no change from the previous index.

Gold rings: $895, an increase of 8.5 percent

Laying geese: $660, an increase of 57.1 percent.

Swimming swans: $13,125, which is the same as the previous index.

Milkmaids: $58, with no change from the previous index.

Dancing ladies: $7,552.84, with no change from the previous index.

Leaping lords: $11,260, an increase of 12.6 percent.

Pipers: $2,943.93, up 7.1 percent.

Drummers: $3,183.17, an increase of 7.1 percent.

The total Christmas Price Index for 2021 is $41,205.58, up 5.7 percent.

And the total cost for all gifts this year is calculated at $179,454.19, an increase of 5.4 percent from last year.

‘Til next time!