Traffic stops yield controlled substances

Press Release

Nebraska State Troopers have arrested three people after locating numerous controlled substances during traffic stops on Wednesday.

Wednesday morning, at approximately 10:40 a.m. C.T., a trooper observed a Jeep Cherokee fail to stop at a stop sign as it exited Interstate 80 at the Waco interchange, at mile marker 360. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 82 pounds of marijuana, nearly 3 pounds of THC wax, and 9 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

The driver, Amy Taylor, 58, of Sacramento, California, and passenger, Damian Taylor, 22, of Charlotte, North Carolina, were both arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in York County Jail.

Wednesday afternoon, at approximately 2:10 p.m. M.T., a trooper observed a Honda Element fail to maintain its lane while traveling on Highway 30, near Roscoe. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 12 pounds of THC concentrate, nearly 3 pounds of marijuana, approximately 100 THC edibles, and more than 20 controlled pills.

The driver, Kathryn Wenzel, 27, of Los Angeles, California, was arrested for possession of multiple controlled substances, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, and possession with intent to deliver. She was lodged in Keith County Jail.