Spiers Christmas Wishes keeps up the blessings

Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media

With days left in the Christmas season, Nebraska City’s own Margaret Spiers and her Christmas Wishes program keeps pressing forward to bring light and hope to as many as possible.

As many readers already know, the Christmas Wishes program came about when Spiers found money on a street in Nebraska City and wanted to make sure it was put to good use. The found money was enhanced by donations, including funds from famed TV kitchen cook and talk show host Rachel Ray. And blessings resulted.

This year’s Christmas Wishes included gifts for eight locals battling cancer.

Those folks will be picking up their gifts soon. Spiers still had funds left over in her Christmas Wishes project and wanted to do more.

The latest venture for the kind-hearted Citian is to provide gift bags to as many as 70 first responders, including firefighters, EMTs and more. The gift bags will include treats and hot cocoa, and it could include more than that.

Spiers said she would like to partner with local businesses to enhance the gift bags for the first responders. Suggested enhancements would be small or trail size products such as hand sanitizer or other items.

Interested?

Contact Spires at margeespiers2@gmail.com.

The gift bags will be handed out between Christmas and New Years this year.