NSP Husker Gameday stats revealed

The stats are in and troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol took nearly 50 impaired drivers off the road during enforcement efforts surrounding Husker football gamedays this season. The annual effort is designed to assist with traffic flow and roadway safety with thousands of fans traveling across the state to Lincoln for Husker football games.

During the enforcement, which ran during the seven home football Saturdays this fall, troopers made 58 arrests for driving under the influence. 31 of those arrests occurred in Lancaster County.

“Husker gamedays are great opportunities to gather with friends and fellow fans, but it’s important to make plans if your gameday experience involves alcohol,” said Captain Sean Caradori, Commander of Troop H, based in Lincoln. “Beyond our troopers’ work on the road, we are proud to partner with the UNL Police Department, Lincoln Police, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Department of Transportation, and others to make gameday safe for everyone in and around the stadium.”

In addition to the 58 arrests for DUI, troopers also issued citations for open alcohol container (18) and minor in possession (12). This effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $5,900 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

“While the Husker football season is behind us this year, we encourage all motorists to do their part to keep Nebraska roads safe,” said Captain Caradori. “Always have a sober driver and always wear a seat belt.”