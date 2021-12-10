NC Council approves 2022 golf and pool fees

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

The Nebraska City City Council approved the 2022 fee schedule for the Steinhart Aquatic Center and Wildwood Golf Course during its Dec. 6 meeting.

Fees at both the aquatic center and golf course are up slightly, said Nebraska City Recreation Director Scooter Edmisten to cover increased costs in labor, chemicals, and utilities.

The 2022 Steinhart Aquatic Center fees will be as follows:

Family Pass (for up to six members of a family): $195; 1 additional member: $215; 2 additional members: $235; 3 additional members: $255; nanny/babysitter: $31

Single Pass: 18-plus: $79; Youth: $73; Senior (55-plus and military): $68

Commercial Pass (for up to six people): $245; 1 additional person: $262; 2 additional people: $285; 3 additional people: $300

Ten-Punch Card: Adult: $60; Youth: $50; Senior/Military: $40

Daily Rate: Adult: $7 ($6 twilight); Youth: $6 ($5 twilight); Senior/Military: $5 ($4 twilight); Children under 2: free with paid admission

Group Rates: 10 to 20 swimmers, $5.25 each; 21 to 40 swimmers, $4.75 each. Group rates must be arranged in advance and paid in one transaction.

Pool rental will be $210 for an hour or $375 for two hours.

The 2022 Wildwood Golf Course fees will be as follows:

Single adult: $556

Family: $780

Single senior (60 or older): $474

Married couple: $638

Single educator (May 15 to Aug. 15): $189

Single educator with cart (dates above): $306

Educator family (dates above): $367

Educator family with cart (dates above): $385

Summer single (May 15 to Sept. 15): $265

Summer single with cart (dates above): $408

Summer family (dates above): $459

Summer family with cart (dates above): $612

Junior (22 and under): $168

NCHS golf team member: $112

Ten-play card golf only: $168

Ten-play card golf and cart: $256

Groups and tournament fees will be $27 per golfer with cart for a weekday 9-hole play or $32 per golfer with cart for Saturday or Sunday play. For 18-hole play, the fees will be $32 per golfer with card for weekdays or $37 per golfer with cart for Saturday or Sunday play.

The corporate package for 2022 will be priced at $1,700, which includes up to 5 listed members, of which 2 can play at a time. The corporate package also includes 1 cart rental per round and 1 guest per round per member.

Weekday greens fees will be $16 for golf only, $23 with shared cart, or $29 with individual carts.

Nine-hole Adult and Senior Saturday, Sunday or holiday greens fees will be $24 for golf only, $34 with shared cart, or $37 with individual carts. Junior Saturday, Sunday or holiday greens fees will be $20 for golf only, $27 with shared cart, or $32 with individual carts for those 16 and older.

Eighteen-hole weekend and holiday greens fees for Adults and Seniors will be $32 for golf only, $39 for shared cart, or $49 for individual carts. Junior 18-hole weekend and holiday greens fees will be $25 for golf only, or $35 for either shared carts or individual carts.

Cart fees will be $16 for nine holes of individual cart use, $10 for nine-hold shared-cart use, $21 for 18 holes of individual cart use, or $13 for 18-hole shared cart use.

Cart lease for the season will be $470. Trail fees will be $5 per day or $65 annual.

Single cart storage fees will be $195 for inside open gas, $220 for inside electric, $245 for private gas, or $275 for private electric.

Some early-bird discounts apply if memberships are purchased by March 15, 2022. Monthly payment plans will also be available.

During the meeting, the council also approved a request from the Parks and Recreation Department to pursue up to $50,000 in funding through T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant program for up to $50,000 for community improvements.

Nebraska City Parks Department employee Kevin Thorne brought the grant opportunity to the attention of Raymond Doiel, and both men were on hand to present the proposal to the council.

If the grant is awarded, the department plans to replace grills and picnic tables and also add playground equipments to all city parks.