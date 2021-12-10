Morton-James to host Winterpalooza

Press Release

Join us at the Morton-James Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. for our Winterpalooza Party!

Kids can meet Santa and get a free 4x6 picture print from Amber Sammons Photography. We will have an ornament craft, cookie decorating, holiday coloring, prize drawings, as well as hot cocoa and coffee from Scooters.

This event will coincide with Mr. Nick’s toy giveaway, and every child will receive a gift. The party is free to attend, and no registration is required.

Please note on this day the library will be open for the party only, there will not be regular library services available.

The Morton-James Public Library is located at 923 1st Corso in Nebraska City.

Questions can be directed to Youth Services Manager Amanda Winkler at the Library by calling 402-873-5609 or emailing mortonjameslibrary@gmail.com

Find us online at www.mortonjamespubliclibrary.com or Facebook.com/mortonjameslibrary