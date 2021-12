Press Release

Commercial State Bank, located at 617 Central Ave., will be the site of a Christmas Open House from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.

Santa Claus will be on hand from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., and refreshments will be served throughout the day. The bank will also be hosting a drawing for a fire pit during the open house.