Hayward students lead food drive

Press Release

Third graders at Hayward Elementary led a school wide Food Drive donating items to the local Food Pantry from Nov. 17-30. Students in grades 3, 4 and 5 had a friendly competition to see who could place the most feathers on their turkey as they donated.

The Hayward Food Drive began when Keitha Thomson, director of Food Pantry, read to the 3rd graders about George Washington Carver. Keitha and George are examples of Super Citizens featured in the Citizen's EDGE program. Super Citizens Mary Redelfs, Susan Miyoshi, Elaine Golden and Sue Little led classroom discussions about the qualities of good citizenship. Students in grades 3 and 4 meet quarterly endeavoring to build stronger citizens.